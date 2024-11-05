Bride flees after robbing groom on wedding night

A representative image of a bride. — AFP/File

A newly-wed bride fled away after robbing her groom on the wedding night in Punjab’s Gujranwala, it emerged on Tuesday.

After making her groom unconscious by serving him drugged milk, the bride left the house before taking cash, jewellery and other valuable items with her.

The groom, after being robbed off his money and valuables, approached the police station and filed a complaint in this regard.

The victim told the law enforcers that the cell phones of his bride and her relatives were powered off when he tried to contact them.

In a similar incident in the past, a groom from Multan had been fooled into fraud after his Khanewal-based bride ran away with money.

The groom, Makhdoom Rasheed, had arrived for the wedding function in the district just to find out that the bride and her family had vanished.

The groom had said that he paid Rs300,000 to the bride's family, while his marriage was arranged by mutual acquaintances of the two families.