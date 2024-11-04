PTI leaders Omer Ayub Khan (left) and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan address a press conference outside Parliament House on November 4, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday rejected the fresh bills bulldozed through the National Assembly and the Senate, saying that the government was turning parliament into a “rubber-stamp”.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, the PTI chairman said: “Pakistan’s parliament is being made rubber-stamp. [Opposition’s] voice in the House is being silenced. This monarchy cannot be the fate of the Pakistani nation.”

His remarks came after the lower house of parliament passed six bills including “The Supreme Court Number of Judges (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with the majority vote, following a detailed clause-by-clause review.

Other bills include the “Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” the “Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2024,” Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, 2024,” the Pakistan Air Force Amendment Bill, 2024,” and the “Pakistan Navy Amendment Bill, 2024.”

The PTI leader said that the people of Pakistan reject any kind of legislation that leads the country to a monarchy.

“As usual, the government was in a hurry [to get the bill passed from the House] today.”

Referring to the pace of approval by the parliament, Barrister Gohar said that he was sure that the lawmakers who gave their nod to the legislation today did not even know the content of the bills.

The PTI chief further said that the government passed the bill to increase the number of judges in the top court in a bid to appoint CJP of its choice. One of the bills passed by the parliament sought to increase the number of judges in the SC up to 34 to "clear the backlog of cases".

Slamming the SC-centric bill, the PTI leader said: “A state has three pillars, if you weak one pillar, you are weakening the whole state.”

He was of the view that the government was usurping the basic rights of the people and pushing the country towards destruction.

Commenting on fresh bills, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman revealed that the federal government was planning to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act.

“Through the act, our defence institution is being given a role which is not related to professional responsibilities.”

Slamming the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, days after supporting it on constitutional tweaks, the JUI-F leader said: “After clipping the vast powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a defence institution is being given immense powers.”

The JUI-F leader said that the defence institution would be allowed to detain someone for 90 days on suspicion.

“The move is tantamount to civil martial law which is a black stain on the face of democracy.”

Responding to a question, the JUI-F leader said that there should be a system in the country. He said that the “cruel behaviour” against Bushra Bibi and her party should come to an end.

To another query, the JUI-F leader said that the tenure of army chief was an “administrative matter”.

The seasoned politician said that they have to take the country forward as a civilian government.