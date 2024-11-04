Army chief says global peace facing constantly changing threats

IAPTC is being hosted for the first time in Pakistan at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), NUST in Islamabad from November 4-8. — ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday noted that the global peace was facing constantly changing threats and challenges.

COAS Munir made these remarks while addressing the 28th Annual Conference of International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC).

During the conference, COAS Munir also shed light on the ongoing brutalities faced by the Palestinians and Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Despite the numerous peacekeeping endeavours underway by the UN and other organisations, the plight of innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians serve as a stark reminder that still a lot needs to be done," he said.

The IAPTC is being hosted for the first time in Pakistan at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), NUST in Islamabad from November 4-8.

The event officially commenced with the inauguration of new CIPS building by COAS Munir.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix, UN police adviser, acting deputy military adviser, foreign secretary and NUST rector also accompanied the chief guest during inauguration and opening ceremony of the conference.

Lacroix acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to UN Peacekeeping Operations and appreciated Islamabad for hosting the 28th IAPTC Annual Conference.

Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, HI (M).