Security forces gun down six terrorists in separate KP operations

Pakistan Army soldiers depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi on September 13, 2021. — AFP

Security forces eliminated at least six terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last night, the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the movement of a group of terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in the general area Khamrang, South Waziristan District.

The army troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate, the military’s media wing said, adding that five terrorists were killed and three others sustained injuries.

In another incident, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the law enforcers in the general area Dosali, North Waziristan District.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij’s location, resultantly one kharji Ahmed Shah Intizar was sent to hell.”

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.”

The military's media wing also urged interim Afghan government to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by militants for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“The Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," it added.

The third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remained unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.