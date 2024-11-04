Bushra Bibi breaks down in court over 'unjust sentencing'

Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, is seen seated at a registrar's office in the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on Monday broke down in a court room lamenting the "unjust sentencing" of herself and former prime minister.

"I have been facing injustice by those responsible for serving justice for the past nine months. I and PTI founder were unjustly sentenced," the former first lady said during a hearing at a local court in Islamabad.

The former first lady appeared before Islamabad District Magistrate Afzal Majoka's court to acquire bail for her husband in six cases and herself in another case, registered at Tarnol, Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat and Kohsar police stations.

"There is no justice, I haven't come to seek justice," Bushra Bibi sobbed.

She said that all lawyers including the one representing her "only waste the time".

"The person inside [the prison], isn't he a human? Doesn't any judge see this," Bushra Bibi said, adding that she would not come to this court again, where "there is no justice".

She told the judge that she had her blanket and other belongings in her car outside the court and that she is ready to go back to jail whenever he directs.

Bushra Bibi was released from jail last month, following the approval of her bail in the new Toshakhana case from the Islamabad High Court (IHC). However, Khan remains incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala prison.

The former first lady was arrested after a court on January 31 convicted and sentenced her and Khan to 14 years in prison after finding them guilty of retaining and selling state gifts in violation of government rules while the PTI founder was in power.

However, they deny all allegations against them.