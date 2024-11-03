Gun-toting 'hungry robbers' take bite out of pizza delivery in Faisalabad

A pizza comes out of the oven at local restaurant in Los Angeles, California, US July 18, 2018. — Reuters

Two unidentified muggers, apparently having an appetite for pizzas, stole four pizzas from a delivery boy at gunpoint in Faisalabad on Sunday.

According to the police, the suspects placed an order for four pizzas late at night and gave the location of Kehkashan Colony Street No 1.

The robbers, riding a motorcycle, then took away the pizzas from the delivery boy — identified as Usman — at gunpoint upon his arrival.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the two unidentified suspects at Saddar Police Station on charges of “pizza robbery”.

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar incident had taken place in Faisalabad’s Sufyan Town recently, where pizzas worth Rs1,800 were stolen.

Earlier in 2020, a video of two robbers returning valuables to a delivery boy in Karachi after he broke into tears went viral on social media.

In the video, the delivery boy of a popular delivery app was seen being mugged by two men on a bike in a street of the metropolis.

As soon as his valuables were taken from him, the delivery boy could be seen crying and saying something to the robbers. At this, the robbers returned all the valuables they had stolen from the rider and hugged him.