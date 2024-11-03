VIDEO: Foreign currency, cellphones showered during wedding in Sialkot

Local and foreign currency notes, expensive cellphones and dresses were showered on guests during the wedding of a man in Sialkot who returned from the United Kingdom.
In a footage, which went viral on social media platforms, the groom’s friends can be seen tossing the currency notes and mobile phones in the air from the balcony of a building.
The video shows the delighted crowed of guests — including children — are trying to catch as much notes as they can.
Meanwhile, costly clothes were also distributed among the guests. When the wedding procession (barat) reached Narowal, currency notes and suits were showered on the guests.
Big weddings ceremonies are common in Pakistan with the events taking place, at times, for an entire week.
Earlier in June, a groom in Punjab's Kot Addu district stole all the limelight on his wedding day after his uncle gave him a 30-foot-long currency garland as salami.
The garland, which was several times longer than the groom's height, had Rs50 and Rs100 notes attached and was worth Rs500,000.
Some of the guests who came with the groom's side kept handling the garland while others took selfies with Sanaullah during the wedding.
