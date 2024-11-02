Security forces kill four terrorists in South Waziristan IBO

In this file photo, Pakistan Army soldiers cordon off a street leading to the outskirts of Peshawar. — AFP/File

Security forces gunned down four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the operation in general area Sarwakai in South Waziristan on reported presence of militants.

“During the conduct of operation, khwarij's location was effectively engaged by own troops, as a result of which, four khwarij were sent to hell.”

The ISPR further said that a sanitisation operation was launched to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

On Wednesday, three personnel of the Pakistan Army, including a major, were martyred and eight terrorists were killed during an IBO in KP's Bannu District, the military's media wing had said.

“Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu district on the reported presence of khwarij [terrorist],” said a statement issued by the ISPR.

The third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1,534 in the first three quarters compared to 1,523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remained unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.