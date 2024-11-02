CJP Afridi kicks off consultation process for jail reforms

Police official closes the main gate of Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi in this undated photo. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has commenced consultation process for the formulation of a National Jail Reform Policy under an initiative to bring systemic improvement within Pakistan's prison system in line with the international standards.

The development came at a pivotal consultative meeting held in Lahore, presided over by the top judge, marking the inaugural discussion for developing National Jail Reform Policy, focusing on prison reforms and the welfare of inmates as part of a broader criminal justice reform strategy for Pakistan.

The huddle was attended by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, LHC Administrative Judge — Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Home and Prosecution Departments' secretaries, Inspectors General of Police and Prisons departments, Supreme Court registrar, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) secretary, Central Prison, Lahore, Superintendent Saima Amin Khawaja and human rights activist.

Treasury and opposition political parties leaders Senator Ahad Khan Cheema and Khadijah Shah, respectively, who have experienced imprisonment in jail were also among the participants.

CJP Afridi shared his vision for modernising the country's criminal justice system, stressing that a humane and effective prison system is essential to ensure a fair legal framework.

He noted that data collected by the LJCP — a legal judicial and constitutional advisory organisation — revealed a deeply concerning situation nationwide, with 108,643 inmates housed in facilities with an authorised capacity of only 66,625.

"Punjab faces particularly severe challenges, with 67,837 prisoners confined in prisons built to accommodate just 36,365. Further analysis shows that 36,128 of these are under-trial prisoners, many of whom have been awaiting trial for over a year, highlighting a critical issue for the justice system."

CJP Afridi emphasised the importance of addressing these urgent issues in Punjab, beginning a phased approach that will ultimately extend to the entire country.

"This strategic focus on Punjab underscores his commitment to impactful, sustainable reforms where it is most needed," the LJCP's statement read.

"This series of consultative meetings starts in Lahore — the capital of Punjab and the province with the most overcrowded prisons — and will continue across other cities in Pakistan to gather insights and build consensus on reform initiatives," it added.

The agenda centered on the LJCP's proposal, a National Jail Reform Policy in alignment with international standards, including the Nelson Mandela Rules, Bangkok Rules, and Beijing Rules, to ensure humane and rehabilitative management across Pakistan's correctional facilities, the advisory institution said.

The proposal received strong support from attendees, who considered a phased plan to promote alternative sentencing options and rehabilitation initiatives for under-trial prisoners.

The participants also discussed the possibility of establishing a Jail Reforms Committee, aimed at developing strategies to reduce overcrowding, enhance inmate welfare, and improve case processing efficiency.

Additionally, the Terms of Reference (ToRs) proposed for the National Committee will guide structured efforts to reduce under-trial detention, introduce case management improvements, and implement comprehensive rehabilitation programs.

Sub-committee to inspect Punjab jails

CJP Afridi constituted a sub-committee comprising Justice (retd) Shabbar Raza Rizvi, Saima Amin Advocate, Senator Cheema and Khadijah Shah to inspect the jails across the province.

The sub-committee will table recommendations to streamline process to address the high numbers of under-trial prisoners and promote alternative sentencing options, including community service and probation.

Further commitments include expanding rehabilitative initiatives within jails, such as vocational training, mental health support, and educational programmes to aid inmates in successful reintegration upon release.

Under the guidance of the top judge, and with the dedicated data collection and analytical support provided by LJCP, the initiatives are intended to bring about transformative, systemic improvements within Pakistan's prison system.

By prioritising humane treatment, rehabilitation, and efficient case management, the collaborative framework will set the stage for a sustainable and just prison system that upholds human dignity and fosters rehabilitation across the nation, it concluded.