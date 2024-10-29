Pakistan, Russia resolve to enhance security, defence cooperation

Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Aleksandr V Fomin (left) calls on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on October 29, 2024. — Facebook/ISPR

In a major development, Pakistan and Russia has affirmed their dedication to bolstering collaboration in various security and defence domains.

The resolve came during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander V Fomin and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “The meeting addressed the regional security environment and matters of mutual interest, including the enhancement of bilateral defense and security cooperation.”

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening traditional defence ties with Russia.

For his part, Colonel General Fomin commended the Pakistan Army’s achievements in combating terrorism and highlighted the importance of a unified, cooperative approach among the global community to counter extremism.

As part of his marathon meetings with the military leadership in Pakistan, Colonel General Fomin also called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Air Headquarters in Islamabad today.

According to a statement issued by the military's media wing, “The meeting remained focused on bolstering military cooperation and industrial collaboration between the two sides while exploring new avenues to fortify existing ties through joint military exercises and technical support for equipment.”

During the meeting, Air Chief Sidhu emphasised on strengthening military ties with Russia, focusing on collaborative training programs, joint military drills and industrial collaboration.

For his part, Colonel General Fomin commended the recent impressive advancements in the PAF under the current leadership.

The Russian deputy defence minister reiterated his resolve to play his role in further consolidating the existing collaborative defence partnership with Pakistan through military-to-military cooperation and technical support for the PAF equipment.

In addition to this, the Russia’s Deputy Minister for Defence also called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters today.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed, read a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy.

The naval chief expressed that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Russian Federation and desires to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia. Various avenues including bilateral training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two Navies were also focused.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security. Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationships, particularly in the maritime domain and naval technologies.