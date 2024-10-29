Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing plenary session of 8th edition of two-day Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held in Riyadh, October 29, 2024. — X/@CMShehbaz

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited global companies to invest in different sectors of the country’s economy, saying that Pakistan stands ready to join those “who dare to dream big.”

“We invite you to invest, to bring your expertise and creativity to Pakistan, as we build a future rooted in resilience and shared prosperity,” he said while addressing the plenary session of the 8th edition of the two-day Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Attended by global leaders, this year’s FII is themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” and focuses on global investments aimed at addressing major issues such as artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

The participating countries engage in the dialogue for the promotion of investment and a sustainable future while highlighting the strength of their respective economies.

The FII conference featured discussions on artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, public health, and challenges confronting sustainable development.

Addressing the summit, the prime minister noted that no nation could overcome today’s challenges alone and no single country could harness the potential of tomorrow without the support of others.

While underscoring the importance of a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation in the domains of artificial intelligence, education and health, he called for collective global efforts and partnerships to overcome the contemporary challenges.

He said that he was elated to share that Pakistan, too, was on a transformative journey; a journey of resilience, sacrifice, and a relentless pursuit of stability and growth.

AI more than a trend: PM

The prime minister, citing future courses, said Pakistan was laying the foundation for a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation in three pivotal domains, artificial intelligence, education, and health in which they looked forward to forging useful partnerships.

“AI is more than a trend; it’s a force revolutionising economies, societies, and industries. At this critical juncture, Pakistan is not just embracing AI, we are committed to excelling in it,” he said, adding their mission was clear and it was to; encourage young minds to redefine the boundaries of AI; training skilled engineers and data scientists as the backbone of Pakistan’s AI growth; and equipping their workforce to harness the power of AI across industries.

Along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and like-minded global partners, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan envisioned AI as a force for good, free from biases.

Since assuming office in March this year, he said, the progress and prosperity of people had been his government’s laser focus.

Through the commitment of their people and the support of their partners, like the brotherly country Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, they had restored macroeconomic stability and were now ready to enter a period of sustained growth and progress, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also said, “This journey is not just ours, it’s a call to our friends across the world, because together, we are stronger. Together, we can shape a future defined by innovation, prosperity, and success.”

He further elaborated that Pakistan was blessed with something truly precious, the youth who was their promise to tomorrow. “Talented, resilient, and armed with an untiring spirit, they are now ready to take on the emerging challenges,” he added.

Youth empowerment

Inspired by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, championed by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the prime minister said Pakistan shared a common mission and invested in their youth to shape the future.

“In this pursuit, it is not just a responsibility; it is our persistent endeavour to empower our youth with quality education, digital inclusivity, and the cross-cutting tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world,” he opined.

He further said that in agriculture, climate resilience, and the fight against misinformation, they could unleash AI’s potential not merely to compete, but to uplift and empower.

“Our aspirations in AI and beyond are deeply rooted in a solid educational foundation. Through educational reforms, vocational training, and digital literacy, we aim to build a skilled, tech-savvy generation,” he added.

The prime minister said projects like Daanish Schools and the Education Endowment Fund in Pakistan that his government steered, made quality education accessible to those who once saw it as an unattainable dream.

“Today, he said these graduates aren’t just students; they are builders of tomorrow as doctors, engineers, and innovators. They are pioneers, driving progress and uplifting their communities, a testament to the transformative power of accessible education. Their success stories reinforce my belief that education is a true equalizer and a game-changer for individuals and nations alike,” he observed.

PM stresses collaboration in healthcare sector

PM Shehbaz further said that health was the cornerstone of human advancement and Pakistan’s healthcare sector was home to over 275,000 registered doctors with their youth pioneering new health-tech solutions.

With advancements in healthcare standards, they envisioned a future where their doctors and scientists collaborated across borders for a healthier tomorrow, he added.

“Imagine the impact, pooling resources in areas like genome sequencing and personalised medicine. With such collaborations, we can redefine the whole healthcare system,” he further emphasized.

The prime minister enumerated that institutions like King Edward Medical College, NUST and Aga Khan University held immense potential for breakthroughs in diagnostics, treatment and disease prevention.

At Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute & Research Centre (PKLI), a centre of excellence in specialised care and research, they were unrelenting in the commitment to providing ‘state of the art’ medical services to the people which contributed to building a healthier, more resilient society.

“As we look toward these infinite horizons and unpack our potential, one truth becomes clear: the future of human advancement doesn’t lie in isolation, it lies in collaboration in working together for win-win outcomes,” he stressed.

The premier expressed the hope that as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia moved towards new realms of possibility, from their shared heritage to the frontiers of innovation, this partnership might shine as a beacon for all.

“Let this be our legacy: a commitment to a vision that transcends borders, embraces boundless potential, and inspires generations to come,” he added.

He also stressed that global human advancement and transformation could not take place unless peace was restored in Gaza and bloodshed stopped.