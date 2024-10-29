Image released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shows former prime minister Imran Khan during his virtual appearance in a Supreme Court case on May 16, 2024. — PTI

Ali Amin Gandapur, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and provincial president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has warned to shut down the entire country if complaints of mistreatment towards the party's founder, Imran Khan, inside the Adiala jail continued.

In his warning, issued in a video shared on PTI's official X account, the chief minister addressed the federal and Punjab governments after Khan's sister Aleema Khan lamented about the lack of facilities for her brother in jail.

The party founder's sister also claimed that unhygienic food also caused him to vomit and complained about power being disconnected in his cell since October 3.

"The federal and Punjab governments have adopted the worst attitude towards the PTI founder," he said in a video shared on PTI's official X account, highlighting the mistreatment Khan is being subjected to including the restrictions on his meetings with party and family members.

Asking the nation to stay prepared, the chief minister said that the government's days were numbered.

"We have to get rid of this government by shutting down the whole of Pakistan and take the stolen mandate back," he said, warning that the party's next step after D-Chowk was only one [ and that the government won't get a chance to escape.

In the video, the chief minister also called out the party's alleged defectors following the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

"I want to tell the whole nation that those who betrayed Imran Khan whether for "money" or out of "cowardice" will go down in history as traitors — and there is no exception for them. They won't be spared," said Gandapur.

It should be noted that the KP CM has been on the frontline of the party's protest-related developments and has taken an aggressive approach towards the federal government over Imran Khan's prolonged imprisonment in Adiala jail.

Some PTI leaders fear that Gandapur's fiery nature could pave the way for governor's rule in KP.

Party leader Sher Afzal Marwat, a day earlier, voiced concerns about the aforementioned possibility. "[They] are providing opponents a reason to end what remains of government in the province," said the PTI lawmaker.

On the other hand, the party has also continued to share its concerns regarding Khan's health despite PTI chairman Gohar Khan confirming his "good health" earlier this month after a team of doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences visited Khan at the Adiala jail.