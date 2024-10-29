Lahore reclaims top spot in global pollution rankings

A man rides a motorbike along a street engulfed in dense smog, in Lahore on October 23, 2024. — AFP

As Punjab continues to deal with deepening smog crisis across the province, Lahore reclaimed the top spot in the global pollution rankings hours after Faisalabad topped the list of world's most polluted cities early Tuesday morning.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city was as low as 684 on the IQAir's real time list of most polluted cities in the wee hours today.

The air quality classification by the Swiss air quality technology company defines the atmosphere as "hazardous" to health once the AQI surpasses 300.

An AQI of 0-50 is rated "good," 51-100 is "moderate," 101-150 is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," 151-200 is labeled "unhealthy," 201-300 is "very unhealthy," and any reading above 300 is deemed "hazardous."

However, Faislabad descended on the charts after its air quality improved, while Lahore rose to top, reclaiming its position as the most polluted city in the world, with an AQI of 390 by 7am.

The provincial capital has maintained its position in the most polluted cities' list for almost a week, indicating a worsening smog situation.

In the wake of worsening smog situation, the Punjab Environment Protection Department last week issue a smog alert, advising residents to take precautionary measures to avoid the effects of air pollution.

The citizens have been advised to keep air quality levels in check, keep their doors and windows closed, avoid going outside unnecessarily and wear masks in case they step out of their homes.

Meanwhile, all outdoor activities remain banned in schools across Punjab, with a change of school timings.

Traffic police has also warned commuters to practice caution while driving motorcycles as the visibility in the city is reduced due to rise in smog in Lahore.

An operation against smoke producing heavy vehicles and cars was also launched on Monday night, banning all the unfit vehicles from the city.

Lahore battles pollution each year in winter as temperatures fall and cold air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions, and smoke.

Neighbouring India's capital New Delhi is usually the second most polluted city in the world during the season.

The metropolis had an AQI of 239 by the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Karachi ranked 11th on the with an AQI of 134. Here the air quality is "unhealthy" for sensitive groups and people with allergies.

Air quality deteriorates in cooler months, as temperature inversion traps pollution closer to the ground.

According to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday (October 22), foggy and smoggy conditions are common from November to mid-December as the country enters winter season during these months.

Bad air quality is a major threat to the health as citizens in the polluted cities develop several medical issues, especially respiratory problems.

A report published last year flagging the growing burden of hazardous air on health, stated that rising air pollution can cut life expectancy by more than five years per person in South Asia, one of the world's most polluted regions.



