Liam Payne’s Netflix series ‘Building the Band’ may not come out

Liam Payne's Netflix series 'Building the Band' 'shelved'?

Liam Payne’s upcoming Netflix series Building the Band has been put on hold after the singer fell to death in an balcony accident.

“Netflix will sit down with Liam’s family when the time is right to speak about the series and when it could be released,” a source spoke to the US Sun on Sunday.

“There is no rush or pressure to release the series. It would simply be a beautiful tribute to Liam and capture him at his best in the months before his death.”

Payne, who served as a mentor on a UK-based competition series alongside Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls and Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, tragically passed away on October 16.

Payne, 31, died after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne had recently wrapped up filming the series, which took place at Manchester's Aviva Studios and concluded in August. AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys served as the show's host.

While there's no official release date for the series yet, a source reassured that “the show has definitely not been shelved.”