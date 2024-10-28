When will Karachiites get respite from heat?

People visit beach in Karachi amid high heat on June 16, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: Weather expert Jawad Memon has ruled out any relief for the residents of the port city from prevailing heat saying that the metropolis, along with lower parts of Sindh, is currently gripped with hot weather with day temperatures hovering between 38 to 40°C in the city.

The weather expert blamed a high pressure of air near the country's coastal areas for affecting the sea breeze in the country's financial hub.

He further revealed that winds blowing from the North-West and North-East were also affected in the city.

Ruling out any decrease in the prevailing heat intensity till the end of the ongoing month, Memon said that the effects of the existing high air pressure will begin to subside from November 6 or 7.

Moreover, he forecast that daytime temperatures might range from 32°C to 34°C from mid-November — which will also mark the time from when there will be a nip in the air during the night.

It is to be noted that Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had previously forecast a drop in mercury in Karachi by the end of this month.