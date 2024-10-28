Royal Family shares official message after King Charles’ major decision

King Charles, who returned to the UK after concluding his international tours in Australia and Samoa, was issued a delightful update over his upcoming royal engagements.

Buckingham Palace spokesperson had revealed that the monarch, who is still continuing to get treatment for cancer, will be able to resume his full-time duties and will also be able to travel more next year.

Following the uplifting news, the office of King Charles shared another message, expressing gratitude for the warm reception Charles and Camilla received in the host countries.

Alongside a montage of highlights from the 11-day tour, the Palace wrote, “Thank you to all those who turned out to support Their Majesties in Australia and Samoa.”



While the Palace issued no explicit details of Charles recovery, it has now told the UK government that the King is ready to go on more trips next year, which is likely to mark the return of spring and autumn tours.

“We’re now working on a full overseas tour programme next year,” the rep told the press adding that the Government will decide on the destinations.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the King “genuinely thrived” on the success of the trip and it has “been the perfect tonic” amid his cancer battle.