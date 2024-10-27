Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and President Asif Ali Zardari. —Facebook/ @ShehbazSharif/ @Bilawalhouse/ File

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they were granted their unalienable right to self-determination on 'Black Day' in Kashmir.

President Zardari on Sunday called on the global community to put pressure on India to stop violating human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ease the suffering of Kashmiris, and carry out the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He also condemned India's ongoing atrocities in the illegally occupied territory and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support for the Kashmiri people's just cause.

In his message on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif, said that the people of IIOJK have suffered countless hardships during the last 77 years of occupation.

He said India had been taking successive steps to tighten its grip over IIOJK since August 5, 2019, when New Delhi abolished the special status of the disputed region.

"India’s nefarious designs are aimed at undermining the disputed status of IIOJK and denying the Kashmiri people their democratic right to decide their own future," he said.

The PM promised that Pakistanis will continue to extend full moral, diplomatic and political support for Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam also reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue extending political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, he said India was committing worst human rights violations in IIOJK and trying to stop the struggle of Kashmiris through military atrocities.

The minister said the entire Pakistani nation paid tribute to the brave and courageous Kashmiris who were continuing their struggle despite India's brutal actions.

Black Day in Kashmir today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world are observing Black Day to send a message of rejecting India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

It was on October 27, 1947, that Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir in blatant violation of the partition plan and occupied region against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The day is being marked by a complete shutdown in IIOJK.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Pakistan and across the globe.

In Azad Kashmir, protest marches, rallies and seminars will also be held at all the districts and tehsil headquarters to condemn the Indian Army's invasion on October 27, 1947, and the revocation of the special status of IIOJK by the BJP-led Hindutva government of India.

In the state capital Muzaffarabad, Kashmir Liberation Commission has arranged a protest demonstration followed by a rally.

Similarly, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri Refugees, other Hurriyat organisations and political and religious parties have arranged anti-India rallies and seminars to observe the Black Day.

President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq have appealed Kashmiris all over the world to register their protest against India.