Authorities 'lift ban' on prisoner visits in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: The authorities have lifted the ban on prisoner visits at Adiala jail, allowing all meetings to resume on a regular schedule, insiders confirmed to Geo News on Saturday.
The restriction, which was initially imposed on October 4, was implemented due to heightened security concerns following a potential terrorist threat and subsequent drills at the facility.
Adiala jail authorities, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is currently detained, had extended the restriction on all visits until October 25.
This is the same facility where Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was held until her release on bail two days ago, per Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders.
With the ban now lifted, sources state that all prisoners, including high-profile individuals, may again receive visitors.
The visitation ban had stirred discontent within PTI, as party leaders were unable to meet with Khan, whom they consult on political matters.
After being barred from meeting the former prime minister for more than three weeks, PTI leadership was finally granted permission for a meeting last week following intervention from the IHC.
Apart from the ban on meetings, another concern expressed by the party's leadership was Khan's health and they also wanted to get him checked by a doctor, which was also allowed after some hurdles.
