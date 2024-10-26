The picture shows a police tape at an incident site. — AFP/File

At least six people — including four policemen — were martyred and several others injured in a suicide bombing in North Waziristan, officials confirmed to Geo News on Saturday, marking the latest deadly attack on law enforcement agencies.

The injured were rushed to a hospital after a rescue operation was launched. Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off by the security personnel.

The law enforcers said that the attack was targetted at a police post in Eidak area of Mir Ali. Four of the slain individuals were police personnel, they added.

Pakistan has experienced a spike in terrorism since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Most terror incidents are reported in provinces bordering the neighbouring country — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Around a dozen militants were eliminated during anti-terrorism operations by the security forces in KP's District North Waziristan this month, as the military strives to deal with the menace of terrorism in the country.

A report published by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) earlier this month stated that the third quarter of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns with a 90% surge in violence in the country.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023, with 722 deaths including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade.