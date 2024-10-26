PTI criticises Punjab, Centre for 'humiliating' KP police officials

The collage of pictures shows KP police officials in handcuff on October 25, 2024. —Screengrab/ X/ @FaisalAminKhan

PESHAWAR: After surfacing of a video showing the handcuffed police officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took the Punjab and federal governments to task for the arrest of the security personnel.

Faisal Amin Gandapur, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) belonging to the PTI and brother of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, posted the video on his X account on Saturday. He termed the handcuffing of the KP police officials an act of dishonor and humiliation.

“The level of hatred being created between [the two] provinces by the fascist regime is unprecedented. It seems that these people have sworn to destroy Pakistan,” he maintained.

Retweeting the video on his social media account, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub said it was a living example and proof of the anarchy created by the federal government and the Punjab government.

The police officials were reportedly arrested recently when PTI tried to stage a protest at D-Chowk around October 5-6, despite the imposition of Section 144 (which bars political activities and gatherings) in the federal capital territory and neighbouring Rawalpindi to ensure security ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's meeting.

The police officials were reportedly providing security to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his team.

The opposition party had initiated a series of protests for the independence of the judiciary and the release of its founder, who has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail for more than a year.

Clashes also had broken out between law enforcers and party workers, with both sides blaming each other for starting the violence.

KP police sources on October 6 told Geo News that 11 of their officials were arrested including six from the KP House during a raid.

The six police officials were part of KP chief minister’s security squad, another two arrested police officials were gunmen of Special Assistant to KP CM Liaqat Ali and the rest of the officials were part of other ministers’ security squad, the sources had added.

On the other hand, Radio Pakistan on October 5 reported that six serving personnel of the KP police, dressed in civilian clothing, had been arrested from D-Chowk, Islamabad.

Quoting sources as saying, the public radio broadcaster said the individuals were reportedly involved in attacks against law enforcement agencies.

The arrested officers were armed with tear gas, slingshots, and stones, actively participating in assaults against the law enforcement personnel, the sources said.

Additionally, five more serving officers from KP Police, including two from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and three from the regular police, were apprehended by law enforcement agencies while attempting to escape in police vehicles near Attock. They were also in plain clothes, the state media house added.

A large quantity of tear gas shells, batons, and stones was recovered from these five officers too during their arrest.