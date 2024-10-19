Islamabad court acquits Imran Khan, Gandapur in vandalism case

This image shows the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan (right) along with CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday discharged incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firebrand Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining to violence and vandalism during the former ruling party's “Azadi March” on May 25, 2022.



Following the PTI government's ouster through a vote of no-confidence in 2022, the former prime minister had given call for march towards the federal capital, demanding a fresh elections and the dissolution of assemblies.

The law and order situation in the federal capital turned chaotic after Khan and his convoy entered the city and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court's order to hold a jalsa at a ground between H9 and G9 areas of Islamabad.

PTI protesters continued to engage in violent clashes with the police and other law enforcement agencies and continued moving towards the D-Chowk defying the court's prohibition. During the riots, the protesters also damaged public and private properties in the capital.

Subsequently, an FIR was also registered against the PTI leadership at the Secretariat police station for inciting the protesters to damage public properties, interference in government affairs and other charges.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Islamabad court reserved its verdict.

Earlier today, Civil Judge Shahzad Khan announced the reserved verdict in the vandalism case.