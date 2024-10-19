PTI undecided on supporting judicial package as meeting with jailed Imran remains 'inconclusive'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan speaking during a press conference on October 19, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday directed the party leaders to continue their deliberations on the proposed constitutional amendments with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.



PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while speaking during a press conference, said: "We held discussion over the amendments with the PTI founder and he has asked us to continue deliberation as it is very sensitive matter."



The PTI chief made these comments after holding a meeting with party founder — who is currently incarcerated in Adiala jail — on the constitutional amendments.



Gohar said that Khan also named four party members to accompany him on the consultations as "we want that I should form my opinion on a broader consensus and give further direction".

The PTI chairman said that the names are — Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Ahmed Bhachar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The development comes a day after the special parliamentary committee — comprising government and opposition members "unanimously approved" the draft for 26th constitutional amendment.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar claimed that PTI had principally agreed on the draft but the party had reservations on some points.

However, Gohar had said that consultation on the fourth draft shared by the government was underway, adding that they would make final decision on the constitutional package after meeting Khan.

Gohar began the presser today by speaking about the PTI founder's health and the jail conditions, saying that he was in good health, however, there was no electricity in the jail for five days.

During the meeting, Barrister Gohar said, they informed the PTI founder about the meeting with Fazl after which Khan praised the JUI-F chief.

"We will continue to negotiate with Maulana Fazl. This type of legislation is not acceptable and we condemn this method as it is unconstitutional and undemocratic," he stressed.

Gohar said that they informed the JUI-F chief that the party will not be in a position to vote until the PTI founder gives clear instructions on the matter. "We have not agreed to anything at this point."