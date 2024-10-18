'No forward bloc' in JUI-F over 26th amendment

The image shows the JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghari (left) and Senator Kamran Murtaza (right) sitting along with party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — Facebook/Aslam.Ghauri.JUI

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has strongly denied reports of a forward bloc within the party, stressing that its lawmakers will adhere to the party's directives concerning the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The party's denial came after sources claimed that a faction within the JUI-F had emerged, consisting of four to five parliamentarians, with regards to the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment.

These members are reportedly in favour of supporting judicial reforms as part of the proposed amendment.

The sources claimed that these parliamentarians believed the JUI-F should back the proposed amendment.

Speaking to Geo News on Friday, JUI-F spokesperson and senior leader Aslam Ghauri dismissed the speculation, saying: "There is no truth to the claims. We are in regular contact with all our members."

However, he noted that out of the party's eight MNAs and five senators, "only Senator Abdul Ghafoor has not been reachable currently, but we are making efforts to get in touch with him".

He also clarified that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had given clear instructions to all members through notices to vote according to the party's official policy under Article 63(A) of the Constitution.



Following a meeting with the PTI leadership late Thursday, the JUI-F chief reiterated that the government’s initial draft of the 26th amendment was rejected by his party and it still remains unacceptable to him.

"We continue to reject the initial draft even today," he said, but also noted that "some issues are still open for discussion".

Fazl also expressed his concerns about the alleged harassment of opposition members, saying: "On one hand, negotiations are taking place, and on the other, members are being abducted and offered large incentives."

In yet another meeting held overnight at his residence in Islamabad, the top leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, extended assurances to the JUI-F leader to convince him to agree to a majority of proposals in the Constitutional amendment. However, the JUI-F leader stood his ground, insisting that the government first produce his party's missing lawmakers.