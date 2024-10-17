 
Thursday October 17, 2024
Protest at KU over fee hikes enters seventh day

Student leader says protest will continue as vice-chancellor "ignores" demands

By Rana Javaid & Web Desk
October 17, 2024
KARACHI: The student-led protest at the University of Karachi has stretched into its seventh day, as discussions between the university administration and the protesters have failed to reach any resolution.

The students — under the banner of the 'Student Organisations' Alliance — are protesting the university's decision to impose a 50% late fee, along with grievances over inadequate transportation services and poor infrastructure.

The protesters have said that they will not back down until the vice-chancellor, Dr Khaliq Iraqui, accepts their demands. The university officials Thenews.com.pk spoke to either did not provide a comment or were unavailable.

"The infrastructure should be improved. We cannot sit in the classes, let alone learn there," Bassam Naeem, a spokesperson for the Student Alliance, told Thenews.com.pk.

Naeem explained that a student delegation held a meeting with the vice-chancellor, but he did not accept their demands. "Except for one or two, he refused to accept all our demands, which is why we're still protesting."

The students are protesting in front of the main administration block — the nerve centre of the varsity where all key offices, including that of the vice-chancellor, are located.

Most of the canteens are closed and the classes are not being conducted in most of the departments.

A teacher, who spoke to Thenews.com.pk on the condition of anonymity, said that students' attendance is less as either their friends asked them not to come or they were afraid due to the closure of the university.

Demands

  • 50% increase in late fees should be reversed
  • Recent 120% hike in examination fees must be immediately withdrawn
  • Rs5,000 re-admission fee should be abolished
  • 'Business model' should not be implemented at Karachi University
  • Notification regarding semester fees, which states that students unable to pay fees will not be allowed to sit for exams, should be revoked
  • Rs1,500 charged under the "not eligible" category should be discontinued
  • 200% increase in degree fees should be rolled back
  • Dilapidated condition of university's busses must be addressed
  • Campus security should be improved