Protest at KU over fee hikes enters seventh day

KARACHI: The student-led protest at the University of Karachi has stretched into its seventh day, as discussions between the university administration and the protesters have failed to reach any resolution.



The students — under the banner of the 'Student Organisations' Alliance — are protesting the university's decision to impose a 50% late fee, along with grievances over inadequate transportation services and poor infrastructure.

The protesters have said that they will not back down until the vice-chancellor, Dr Khaliq Iraqui, accepts their demands. The university officials Thenews.com.pk spoke to either did not provide a comment or were unavailable.

"The infrastructure should be improved. We cannot sit in the classes, let alone learn there," Bassam Naeem, a spokesperson for the Student Alliance, told Thenews.com.pk.

Naeem explained that a student delegation held a meeting with the vice-chancellor, but he did not accept their demands. "Except for one or two, he refused to accept all our demands, which is why we're still protesting."

The students are protesting in front of the main administration block — the nerve centre of the varsity where all key offices, including that of the vice-chancellor, are located.

Most of the canteens are closed and the classes are not being conducted in most of the departments.

A teacher, who spoke to Thenews.com.pk on the condition of anonymity, said that students' attendance is less as either their friends asked them not to come or they were afraid due to the closure of the university.

Demands