Parliament's Special Committee in a meeting on October 16, 2024. —X/ @S_KhursheedShah

ISLAMABAD: The parliament's special committee will convene again on Thursday (today) to cogitate about the government's proposed tweaks to the Constitution.

Special committee chairman, Khursheed Shah, said the meeting on the 26th constitutional amendment has been called on request of the chief whip of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aamir Dogar.

A day ago, the PTI announced to stage countrywide protests on Friday against the proposed constitutional package.

“PTI political committee has decided to resist the constitutional amendments,” read a declaration issued by the opposition party on Wednesday.

The constitutional package, among other things, aims to set up a federal constitutional court and fix the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for three years.

The government had attempted to present the bill to amend the Constitution last month, but its allies as well as members from the opposition benches vehemently opposed the proposal, forcing the administration to begin a consultation process.

To pass the constitutional amendments, the government requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, with sources indicating a shortfall of 13 votes in the National Assembly and nine in the Senate.

Political heavyweights — the Sharif brothers, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman — also reached a consensus on judicial reforms during a late-night meeting at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence in Lahore on Wednesday.

Following the late-night consultations on the constitutional package, Fazl, Bilawal, and Dar addressed the media.

Maulana Fazl announced that consensus had been reached on judicial reforms, with further consultations to be held on additional proposals.

He added that he would meet with PTI leadership after returning to Islamabad, and their input would be incorporated into the constitutional amendment.

Fazl reiterated his party’s previous rejection of the initial amendment, emphasising that this stance remains unchanged.

He stressed the importance of resolving major issues through comprehensive discussions. "If we engage in detailed dialogue on key matters, both the country and the Constitution will be safeguarded," he said.

Bilawal thanked Maulana Fazl for his role, noting that while the PPP and JUI-F had already agreed, three political parties had now reached a broader consensus. "We seek the supremacy of the Constitution through constitutional courts and demand swift justice," he added.

The PPP leader further stated: "At the right time, we will ensure the proposed amendments are passed by both Houses of Parliament."

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed that the three parties had agreed on judicial reforms, with consensus expected on other proposed amendments in the coming days.

It should be noted that sessions of the Senate and National Assembly have also been convened today (Thursday).

Meanwhile, a meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled for today has been deferred. Whereas, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will give a luncheon in honour of the parliamentarians.