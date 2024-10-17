Police deny Akthar Mengal’s claim of raid at Islamabad lodges

Islamabad Police officials are getting instructions on security from a senior officer in Islamabad on Sept 25, 2024. —X/@ICT_Police

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, venting his fury over alleged mistreatment of some of his party members, claimed his Islamabad lodges had been raided.

The BNP-M chief shared a media report about the police raid at his Islamabad lodges, a claim Islamabad Police refuted later.

Whereas, in a Wednesday night post on X, Mengal claimed his party senator, Naseema Ehsan, was confined to her apartment and her son had been kidnapped.

Meanwhile, BNP-M Acting President Sajid Tareen said he was currently staying at Sardar Mengal's apartment where Islamabad Police came and told him that they had received intelligence reports against residents of the apartment.

Terming it a method of harassment, Tareen said he told the police to inform those who gave them the tip to come and talk to him.

The politico said he was making efforts to make sure that the party senators voted for the constitutional package as per the party position without coming under any pressure.

“I am not afraid of such tactics. Their problem is that I am trying my best to ensure that the party senators do not come under any pressure while voting for the Constitutional Court Package and maintain their party's position,” he added.

On the other hand, the Islamabad Police spokesperson said they did not raid the Mengal’s flat, rather they went to take further information regarding the BNP acting president’s complaint that someone was following him.

“Police's arrival at Akhtar Mengal's flat has been painted as a raid, which is not true,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier, in a statement Mengal had said he resigned from the assembly because of how they treated Balochistan.

Despite this, they continued to harass his two senators and families, he said, adding his only remaining option was to ask the senators to step down. "You’ve left us with no other path."

On September 3, the disgruntled politician had tendered his resignation from the lower house of parliament over the "worsening situation" of his province, declaring no confidence in the state, the president and the prime minister.

"I announce my resignation from the Assembly today [Tuesday]. I made this decision after witnessing the situation of Balochistan," he said during the NA’s session.

Regretting that he could not do anything for the people of the province, the politician said they had not been given the right to rule for a year and that he had a lack of trust in the whole system.

"People are not interested in the issues of Balochistan and every time this issue is raised, we face a blackout," he had said. "This assembly does not listen to us, what's the point of sitting here?"