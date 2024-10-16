PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Russia

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin along with a delegation meets PM Shehbaz Shraif in Islamabad on October 16, 2024. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday agreed to pursue robust dialogue and cooperation in the areas of trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology and education.

During a cordial and substantive meeting at the Prime Minister's House on the margins of the 23rd SCO CHG meeting, both prime ministers discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations over the last two decades, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz fondly recalled his first foreign visit to Moscow, expressing a desire to transform these warm memories into a lasting friendship with Russia.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening political, economic, and defence ties with the Russian Federation.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation at multilateral forums, including the United Nations (UN) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

He also thanked Russia for supporting Pakistan's BRICS membership bid, marking a step toward deeper collaboration on the global stage.

The premier recalled his productive meeting with President Vladimir Putin in July this year in Astana during the course of which they had agreed to meaningful enhancement of relations between the two countries.

He also emphasised the need for direct flights between Russia and Pakistan to enhance connectivity between the two countries.

Russian PM Mishustin appreciated the remarkable arrangements made by Pakistan for the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

Pakistan marked a key diplomatic milestone as it hosted the highly-anticipated SCO summit today with world leaders from 10 countries converging in Islamabad with PM Shehbaz in chair.

Furthermore, he also thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for the warm welcome and exemplary hospitality extended to him and the Russian delegation.

He expressed his desire to further bolster the existing cooperation between Russia and Pakistan to the next level.

The two prime ministers agreed to maintain close cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Both leaders also agreed on lingual exchanges between the two countries to enhance people-to-people relations and increase cooperation among the banking sectors of the two countries to facilitate trade and investment.