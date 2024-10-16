FIR filed after 'unverified news' on Lahore student's alleged rape

Students hold protest demonstration against the alleged rape of a female student in a Lahore college's premises, in the Gulberg area on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. — PPI

LAHORE: The police Wednesday registered a case against the spread of misinformation and unverified news on social media pertaining to the alleged rape of a first-year female student at a private college that triggered mass protests by students in the city and massive outcry on the internet.

The development came soon after high-level committee, formed by the Punjab government, published its preliminary findings concerning the incident.

The case, the first information report (FIR) of which was filed at the Defence A Police Station in Lahore, was registered under various charges including section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, which deals with "offences against dignity of a natural person".

Meanwhile, other charges in the FIR included section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty); 500 (punishment for defamation); 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory); and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

The case was registered after social media was flooded with public outcry over the alleged rape incident, with the matter going viral across various platforms with photographs of some female students also being widely shared.

The matter surfaced on the internet after students of a private college took to streets on Monday to protest against the alleged rape. The demonstration turned violent after dozens of the protestors were injured in violent clashes with protesters and law enforcers. The protests also continued on Tuesday and Wednesday in difference cities of the province.

According to the FIR, the news of the alleged rape of the student went viral on social media. It added that various students were asked to confirm the incident, while the concerned girl and her parents completely denied its occurrence.

The FIR further stated that the girl's parents said that their daughter fell in the house on October 2 and suffered deep injury.

The girl's treatment was done at the Lahore General Hospital and Ittefaq Hospital till October 11 with 15 days of bed rest recommended to her.

"After the injury, the daughter neither went to college nor elsewhere," read the FIR, adding that the family's reputation was damaged following the spread of misinformation.

The FIR specifically mentioned a video that went viral on social media, claiming about a female student of a private college being allegedly raped and receiving treatment at a hospital.

"The incident led students and people astray as part of a conspiracy against government institutions. They were forced to protest by inciting provocation," it mentioned.

The angry people, the FIR added, set fire to the place and broke it.

According to the FIR, spreading unverified news on social media also caused financial loss on a large scale.

College director matter brought to attention on October 12

Agha Tahir Ejaz, the director of the private college in question, said that the matter was brought to notice on October 12 after which immediate action was taken.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he maintained that there could have been an accident or negligence, but for how long can one hide something?

"The police contacted us after seeing the social media campaign. All the footage is with the police, while the forensic lab can reveal the facts," he said during the presser.

The college director insisted that the college also contacted the female students who were on vacation, but could not find anything.

He told the media that the Model Town superintendent of police visited the college on Sunday, but also complained about the government suspending their registration.

He also questioned why the police were not providing CCTV footage, if there was any.

“The security guard did not hit the children. If he did, then the footage should be provided,” he said, adding that the guard is now with the police, even though he was on leave.

He asked female students, who are alleging rape on social media, to take the college administration to the concerned girl’s house.

The principal of the college, Sadia, said that the post was shared on social media on Saturday night, while the police began their investigation on the same day.

The college's professor, Arif, claimed that 98% of the girls making statements on social media are not from their institution.

Family deny rape in meeting with Punjab probe committee

Meanwhile, the high-level committee led by the home secretary on Tuesday met the alleged victim and her parents for three hours at their home.

They recorded statements from 36 individuals including senior officials such as DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran and the college principal, Dr Saadia Javed.

The alleged victim and her parents clarified that she had suffered an injury after falling from her bed at home on October 2.

She received treatment at various hospitals including the General Hospital and the Brain and Spine Clinic in Cantt, before being discharged from the Itttefaq Hospital, Model Town, on October 11.

They emphasised that no incident of rape occurred and expressed concern over the false narratives spreading on social media.

They requested the police to file a case against those involved in disinformation under the Cyber Crime Act. The committee also included key figures from the education sector.