Bruce Springsteen updates on wife Patti Scialfa cancer journey

Bruce Springsteen on wife Patti Scialfa cancer journey

Bruce Springsteen shared an update on her wife’s health amid her cancer journey.



Scialfa, who has a rare type of cancer, is “doing good” as she battles the disease, according to her husband.

The 75-year-old U.S.A. born singer shared the update on Patti’s condition while promoting early cancer detection in an advertisement for an ABC special for his upcoming documentary.

“She’s doing good, we caught it early, which was important,” the singer said of his 71-year-old wife on Tuesday.

“It’s a tough disease, it’s very fatiguing,” he told the outlet.

The special will debut on ABC on October 20 at 10 p.m. EDT, while the hitmaker's documentary, Rock Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is set to release on October 25.

Patti, who is also a member and a guitarist in her husband's E Street Band, got diagnosed with a not-so-common type of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, years ago in 2018.

As a result, the musician put a pause to touring as she faced the health crisis.

“Touring has become a challenge for me. In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma,” she said about her condition earlier last month, at the premiere of Bruce's documentary at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada.