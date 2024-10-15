Gohar says Imran Khan in 'good health, exercised for an hour today'

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan (left) and party’s founder Imran Khan in these undated photos. — INP/Reuters/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that incarcerated party founder Imran Khan "is in good health" after a team of doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) visited Adiala Jail.



Gohar's statement came after his party deferred its protest at Islamabad's D-Chowk on the SCO summit's inaugural day after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the party that a team of doctors would examine the PTI founder's health at the Rawalpindi central jail.

The PTI chairman confirmed that two doctors — an ENT specialist and a medical specialist — visited Khan at Adiala Jail at 4pm today.

"We were informed a while ago that Alhamdullillah, Khan Saab is in good health and had exercised for an hour today," he said in a message on X, adding: "We shall get medical reports from them soon and I will share with you, InshaAllah."

— X/@BarristerGohar

He also expressed gratitude to the PTI workers and supporters who were concerned about the party founder's health.

A day ago, Gohar had announced his party's political committee's decision to put off its Islamabad protest scheduled for October 15 in view of the SCO summit kicked off in Islamabad earlier today.

Prior to accepting the government's proposal, the party sought permission for a meeting between Khan, his sisters and doctors at the jail, however, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration turned down the request.

It was also learnt via sources that a team of Pims' doctors would visit Adiala Jail to examine the former prime minister. Additionally, Khan's private physician would also be permitted to meet him, the sources added.

However, Khan's personal physician Dr Asim Yusuf was not allowed to meet him despite he waited outside the jail for more than an hour and also submitted his credentials to the security staff.

However, he returned from jail after not being permitted to meet the PTI founder. Dr Asim said that he was told that the authorities only allowed Pims’ doctors to conduct the former prime minister's medical examination.