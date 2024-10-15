'No evidence' Lahore college girl was sexually assaulted, say Punjab police

Defence ASP Shehrbano Naqvi gestures while talking to media persons in this undated image. — Supplied

As the protests over the alleged rape of a college student continue, the Punjab police have refuted the claims regarding the matter, saying that "there is no victim" as per the records and evidence available to them.

A group of students gathered outside a private college on a protest call on Monday after reports of the alleged rape of a female student went viral on social media platforms.

At least 28 people suffered injuries as the protest turned violent and clashes erupted between the students and police.

Later, the protest was put off and it was decided to resume the demonstration today again.

It may be noted that the police had arrested a security guard of the college, who was being accused of raping the student and launched an investigation into the matter.

However, the suspect denied the allegations, while the police also couldn't find the evidence to prove them.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Defence Shehrbano Naqvi said while speaking to 'Geo Pakistan' hosts on Tuesday that the girl who is being named was hospitalised 10 days before the day that is being claimed as the day of the incident.

"Her medical reports are available, the record of the hospitals she has been admitted to are also available, and information about the way she fell while getting ready for school at her own house is also available," the officer said.

The ASP noted that two girls in the college had the same names, one of them was completely fine, while the other one was the girl admitted to the hospital.

Apart from them, if there is any other victim, the police have already announced that they have several platforms for reporting such cases, she said. "Any family, who thinks that there's a victim [should come forward]. Why would the police shy away from registering an FIR?"

The officer also said that the school administration knew that she fell at her own house and they were on board. "This is why they are being managed."

She said that the police have asked students who are spreading such 'fake' messages to share videos or evidence that a girl has been "raped", as the law enforcers have no evidence to prove that someone was subjected to sexual assault.

On a question that the CCTV footage of the incident was deleted, she said that the police do not have anything related to that. Naqvi added that the police are asking people to come forward with evidence so the police can take action.

Meanwhile, students staged a protest sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly, despite the heavy deployment of police at the Cheering Cross Mall Road.

The protesters, including alumni of the private college and students of Government College University, held placards reading "WE WANT JUSTICE FOR VICTIM".

The protest was recorded under the 'Progressive Students Collective', an association between the students of different colleges and universities.

The association demands the formation of a human rights committee comprising judges and female students and separate bodies for the complaints of harassment and similar issues faced by the students.

Meanwhile, students in different cities of the province, including Multan, Jahanian and Zafarwal, staged separate demonstrations against the alleged harassment of students.

Some of the students reportedly vandalised a college in Multan, after which some of them were arrested as police charged battons against them.



In Zafarwal, the students blocked the traffic on a road by setting tyres ablaze.

Girl's family denies 'rape'

While the protests rocked the provincial capital, the girl's family surfaced and denied the claims regarding the purported rape.

In a video message with ASP Naqvi, the girl's father and uncle — with their faces covered with masks — said that "there has been no sexual assault" on their daughter.

"We are surprised to see the videos of ongoing protests on social media."

The girl's uncle said that she was currently under treatment in a hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) for the injury in her back that she had sustained from a fall in their house, adding that the protests in her name were being wrongly held.

In the video, ASP Naqvi said requested the masses to avoid involving anyone on the basis of false reports.

Police always register a case on their behalf in case of such offences, she insisted.

CM Maryam forms high-level probe body

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formed a high-level committee to probe the allegations of sexual assault on a student.

The body has been tasked to investigate the matter and present a report to the CM in 48 hours.

A notification was issued for the constitution of the probe committee, according to which the six-member body — headed by the Punjab chief secretary — comprised home secretary, advocate general, Higher Education secretary, special education secretary, specialised healthcare and medical health secretary.

The committee will review all aspects of the matter including the college administration's immediate response to the incident and police's action on it.