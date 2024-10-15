Pakistani envoy, Texas leadership mull over expanding economic cooperation

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh meets Congressman Lance Carter Gooden in Dallas. —Pakistan Embassy in US/ File

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh met Texas leadership and explored possibilities for expanding economic cooperation.

The topics of mutual cooperation came under discussion during Ambassador Sheikh’s three-day visit to Texas. His visit was aimed at connecting with the state’s leadership to explore possibilities for beefing up Pak-US bilateral relations across various sectors.

In Dallas, the ambassador had a luncheon meeting with Congressman Lance Carter Gooden, where they discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations, security and defence cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

During the visit, he also engaged with the business community, and Pakistani diaspora in Dallas and Houston, who are making significant contributions in their professional fields.



Outlining the vast opportunities in Pakistan, the Pakistani diplomat said Islamabad was poised to serve as economic corridor for global economies.

He said there were immense opportunities to forge a strong partnership between Pakistan and Texas in diverse fields, including IT, agriculture, textiles, and sports.

“With its large market of 250 million people, Pakistan can serve as an economic corridor not only for the region but also for the world’s major economies,” he added.

The ambassador said Pakistani diaspora in the US could play a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties with the US while also helping their counterparts capitalise on economic opportunities in Pakistan.

On the first day of his visit, he met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to discuss possibilities for cooperation in fields such as IT, agriculture, textiles, and sports.

As the 8th largest economy in the world, Texas offers significant trade and economic opportunities for Pakistan.

Later, Ambassador Sheikh joined Congressman Al Green and members of the diplomatic corps in a send-off ceremony for two containers of medical equipment bound for Pakistan. He appreciated the philanthropic and relief efforts of the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, Medical Bridges, Alliance for Disaster Relief, and Helping Hand.

In Houston, Sheikh inaugurated the first 2-day Pakistan Literature Festival, organised by the International Academy of Letters.

In his remarks, he emphasised the role of art, literature, people-to-people contacts, and public diplomacy in strengthening the Pak-US relations.

Earlier, the diplomat met with the leadership of the Ismaili community at the Jamaat Khana, commending their contributions under the guidance of Aga Khan.

He also visited clinics run by the Ibn Sina Foundation and was briefed on the services provided to the under-served community in Greater Houston.



Sheikh met the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce-USA members as well. He highlighted Pakistan’s trade and investment potential, especially in sectors like IT and agriculture, and assured Pakistani-American businesses of support in pursuing opportunities in Pakistan.



During his meetings with members of the Pakistani diaspora, he lauded their contributions to strengthening Pak-US relations and projecting a positive image of Pakistan in the United States.

"Our community is the most enduring link in the Pak-US relationship. You have not only excelled in your respective fields but have also projected a positive image of the country here in the United States,” said the ambassador.

"A strong Pak-US relationship benefits not only our two countries but also the future generations of our community," he continued.

The ambassador underscored the need for fostering and promoting robust economic linkages between the two countries and reiterated the embassy and consulate’s full support for the Pakistani community in the United States. He thanked them for their valuable contributions towards socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The ambassador’s visit to Houston received wide coverage in the local media, based in Texas state.