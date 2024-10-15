Ka, Brooklyn underground rapper, New York firefighter, dies at 52

Rapper Ka dies at 52

The underground hip-hop lost a star.



Rapper Ka, whose work was often acclaimed for being focused and conceptual, died in New York City Oct. 12. The death of the rapper, real name Kaseem Ryan, was confirmed by his family in a statement to social media Oct. 14.

The American record producer was 52.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka,” his family wrote in an Instagram message. “Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service-to his city, to his community, and to his music.”

The post shared that Ka, who “died unexpectedly”, was a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department and "put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens."

The post also shed some light on the rapper’s firefighting career, sharing that he got promoted “to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center.”

“He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist," they continued, "including eleven remarkable self-released solo albums.”

“Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister,” they added.

While asking for “privacy,” the post concluded on the “incalculable loss” they need time to process.

"1972 - 2024," the post's caption read.





