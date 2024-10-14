What will weather be like in Karachi today?

A view of cloudy weather during monsoon season in Karachi on August 17, 2022. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot weather for the next 24 hours in the port city, despite the city receiving light showers early in the morning today.

According to the PMD's forecast on Monday, the minimum temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 27°C while the maximum temperature may climb to 36°C to 38°C.

Northeast winds are blowing at a light speed with 68% humidity in the air.

Although the Met Office has forecast hot weather in Karachi, it expects the city to experience intermittent drizzle with a cloud cover for the next 24 hours, despite.

"Today's weather is expected to be cloudy with intermittent drizzle throughout the day," said the Met Office. "The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy tomorrow as well."

Furthermore, the PMD revealed that the severe low pressure over the central Arabian Sea, which it reported about previously, has intensified into a depression.

Under the influence of this depression, light showers soaked the provincial capital of Sindh early in the morning today. It also brought about a cloud cover over the city.

The Met Office said that this system has moved further west and northwest during the last 12 hours and is currently 1,020 kilometres southwest of Karachi, 1,010km away from Ormara, 1,030km from Gwadar and 770km southeast of Masirah, Oman.

"This system will continue to move west and northwest towards Oman coast, with winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour around the center of the system and wind gusts touching 50kmph."

While the meteorology department said that the system poses no threat to any coastal area of ​​Pakistan at present, it cautioned fishermen to avoid going into deep sea.