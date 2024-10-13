The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick, Kat Stickler part ways 'amicably'

Jason Tartick expresses gratitude for time spent with Kat Stickler and her daughter after their breakup

Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler parted ways after six months of dating.



The two took to their Instagram stories on Saturday, October 12, revealing that they have called it quits with Tartick, 35, saying that he and Stickler, 29, had split “amicably.”

“I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together,” he penned, adding, “It’s fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life, that works out, and other times it doesn’t.”

“This time, it didn’t,” the Bachelorette alum continued. “Kat has brought me so much happiness and light she brought out parts of me I never knew existed.”

Expressing his gratitude to Stickler for bringing out the good in him, Tartick added, “I will forever be grateful for there and, of course, sweet and MK,” referring to her five-year-old daughter, MK.

“This chapter has closed amicably, and another opens. I'll be rooting for her happiness and I am also rooting for mine,” he concluded with a red heart and a band-aid emoji.

Stickler, meanwhile, addressed the breakup in a video, saying, "So with two back-to-back hurricanes, I obviously didn't think it was the right time to talk about my personal life. But a lot of you have already guessed, and, yes, Jason and I have broken up.”

The TikTok creator explained that the split was "amicable" and that their relationship “just didn't work."