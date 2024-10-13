Security personnel stand guard in front of the Presidential Palace ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on October 13, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A ‘comprehensive’ security plan for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled for October 15 and 16, has been chalked out with federal authorities preparing to shut down the federal capital.

Speaking to journalists, Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Nasir Ali Rizvi said that the federal police had developed an integrated security strategy to ensure safety during the event.

“Security personnel will be deployed at funnel areas, hotels and places where foreign delegations are staying,” he said, adding that they ensured the security of foreign leaders, delegations and guests.

Furthermore, Rizvi said search and information-based operations were underway, with personnel of the Pakistan Army, intelligence agencies, Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers performing their duties.

The police chief pointed out that almost 93% of the police force has been deployed for security arrangements, amounting to over 9,500 officers and personnel. “An integrated traffic plan has also been issued for the convenience of citizens.”

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be among the senior regional government officials attending the two-day conference on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 15-16).

In the weeks leading up to the summit, the government has introduced new laws that restrict protests in the federal capital.

They have also arrested hundreds of supporters of the key opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who attempted to march in Islamabad earlier this month, to register a protest for the "independence of the judiciary" and release of its jailed founder Imran Khan.

A deadly attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers in the mega port city of Karachi last week also deepened security fears.

The local administration has banned protests, sit-ins, rallies and public gatherings in Karachi under Section 144 for five days citing security concerns.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has also been imposed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi till October 17, with the deployment of troops on the streets for the duration of the summit and closure of Metro Bus Service.

Similar restrictions have been imposed in some districts of Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore.

Imtiaz Gul, a security analyst and executive director of the Centre for Research and Security Studies, said the meeting holds great significance for a country that's "not seen as safe".

"The government claims to have made elaborate security arrangements and understandably so because it has to make sure that the event passes off peacefully without any untoward incident," he added.

Counter alliance

The SCO comprises Pakistan, China, India, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus — with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or "dialogue partners".

All visiting member nations are expected to send government heads apart from arch-rival India, who will dispatch its foreign minister in a rare visit to its neighbour.

The SCO is sometimes touted as an alternative to the Western-dominated Nato military alliance.

Analysts say the SCO is one forum where they are trying to curry regional influence.

While the SCO has a mandate to discuss security, the Islamabad summit is due to focus on trade, humanitarian and cultural issues.

Protest threat

The country's domestic concerns are likely to dominate the sidelines of the summit, however.

The incarcerated former prime minister's PTI has threatened to stage protests, a week after scattered demonstrations by supporters saw the capital locked down for three days with mobile phone signal cut and exit and entry points blocked.

"The PTI doesn't want to showcase the positive side of Pakistan to the world," accused Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal during a press conference Saturday.

"Instead, they aim to present a picture of the country filled with tear gas and unrest."

Authorities have declared a three-day public holiday for Islamabad and the neighbouring city of Rawalpindi starting Monday, along with road closures to reduce movement around the area.

The "red zone" government quarter hosting the summit meanwhile has been spruced up with manicured lawns ringed by razor wire.

It is grappling with a broad uptick in militancy coinciding with the Taliban's 2021 return to power in neighbouring Afghanistan, where Islamabad say attackers are now taking shelter.