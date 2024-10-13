Police detain over 100 for breaching Section 144 amid Karachi protests

Police arrest participants of ‘Sindh Rawadari March’ after clashes with police outside Karachi Press Club. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: Over hundred protesters, including women, have been arrested in parts of the metropolis over violation of Section 144 following clashes with the police.



Separate protests were being held in parts of Karachi, including Karachi Press Club and Teen Talwar in Clifton, with TV footage showing police baton charging the protesters and arresting them.

Participants of the ‘Sindh Rawadari March’ clashed with the police outside the press club when they violated Section 144 — banning demonstrations and assemblies of more than five persons across the metropolis.





Speaking to journalists, South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza said that “at least 20 people have been detained so far, including women.”

The police also fired tear gas at the protesters of a religious organisation near the Governor House. More police personnel have been deployed on all the roads leading to the press club.

Meanwhile, at least 27 protesters were also taken into custody near Teen Talwar in Clifton, including women.

Amid tear-gas shelling, protesters pelted stones at riot police, injuring two cops near the Metropole Hotel, while they also reportedly set a police van on fire.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar stated that the police had detained 'some protesters' for violating Section 144, imposed by the Karachi Commissioner.

He warned of strict action against those who "took the law into their own hands."

Additionally, the minister confirmed that an investigation had been ordered into the reported 'manhandling' of journalists by law enforcement at the Karachi Press Club, vowing action against those responsible.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.