Ariana Grande's Celine Dion impersonation sparks controversy on 'SNL'

Ariana Grande's recent appearance on Saturday Night Live has raised eyebrows, as she impersonated legendary singer Celine Dion in a sketch that some might interpret as a subtle dig.



Grande played Dion as a spokesperson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), showcasing her impressive vocal range and comedic skills.

During the sketch, Grande-as-Dion sang a modified version of Dion's hit song It's All Coming Back to Me Now. The 31-year-old singer added humorous lyrics, saying:

"Football, it is a sport that connects who we are to who we were... That is why last week, I, Celine Dion, made a promo for Sunday Night Football, OK? But football isn't the only sport that connects us to our past... there is another sport whose timeless emotion ignites the bittersweet memories that live inside my soul and the octagon."

Grande then belted out a parody verse: "There was breaking of bones and there were knees to the balls."

The sketch aired just a day after Dion faced accusations of lip-syncing her performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The performance, recorded in August, was recently broadcast on TV, sparking claims that Dion used a pre-recorded track. Paris 2024 officials have yet to respond to these allegations, despite promising a completely live show.

While some might view Grande's impersonation as lighthearted and comedic, others might see it as a thinly veiled jab at Dion's recent controversy.