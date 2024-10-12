Protests, rallies banned in Karachi for 5 days under Section 144

Policemen stand guard outside a polling station during the nationwide general elections in Karachi on February 8, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Karachi administration has imposed a ban on any all kinds of public gatherings including protests, sit-ins, and rallies across the provincial capital for five days under Section 144 over security concerns.



A notification was issued by the Karachi commissioner's office on Saturday regarding the enforcement of the ban on demonstrations and assembly of more than five persons across the metropolis at the advice of additional inspector general (AIG) Karachi.

The ban would come into effect from October 13 till 17. The notification stated that the Karachi police chief informed the authorities that "protests, demonstrations, sit-ins, and rallies are going to be held by different factions on same day in the city, which may cause security issues, law and order situation, and inconvenience to the general public".

Subsequently, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi exercised his powers delegated by the Sindh home department imposed a complete ban on any kind of public gathering within the territorial limit of the provincial capital.

In a separate decision, the Punjab government imposed restrictions on public gatherings under Section 144 in five districts for three days citing security issues.

The districts include Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Kot Addu.

The decision, effective from October 12 to October 14, aims to address security concerns and maintain law and order, according to state-run APP.

According to a spokesperson for the home department, all political gatherings, protests, sit-ins, and similar activities are strictly prohibited under this order.

The government highlights the potential risks associated with public assemblies, which could become targets for terrorist attacks.

The decision was made at the request of the district administration concerned, underscoring the importance of maintaining law and order.

The Punjab's home department has issued an official notification regarding the restrictions.

Authorities stress the necessity of ensuring public safety and protecting human lives and property during this period.