KARACHI: Amid lack of diphtheria anti toxin (DAT), more than 100 kids in Karachi have passed away this year from diphtheria disease, which can be prevented by vaccination, a health official said on Saturday.

The number of children affected of diphtheria and died of it have risen dramatically in the metropolis recently.

"Karachi is witnessing an unprecedented outbreak of diphtheria this year, with hundreds of cases recorded and at least 100 children losing their lives due to this vaccine-preventable disease," a Sindh health department official disclosed.

The health department officials said all the diphtheria cases were being referred to the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital (SIDH) for treatment.



The officials said last year, 140 cases were received by the SIDH and 52 of them could not make it. Whereas, over 10 kids were under treatment at the hospital at the moment, they added.

Meanwhile, experts of infectious diseases said the antitoxin medicine used against the disease was not available across Sindh, including Karachi. They said antitoxin worth Rs0.25 million was used for treating one child.

"The only cure for diphtheria is complete vaccination and treatment with antitoxin," said experts.

The Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) also confirmed the diphtheria outbreak in Karachi, attributing it to failures in routine vaccination. They called for an urgent disease outbreak investigation.

Ironically, diphtheria vaccine DAT is scarce. Only the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) has a limited supply, which is being distributed to hospitals on request.

Officials noted that this year, 20 children died from diphtheria at the SIDH, while dozens more have succumbed to the illness at other healthcare facilities.

Experts say diphtheria, caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, was once a major cause of illness and death among children worldwide.

However, it has been largely eradicated in many countries due to widespread vaccination. The diphtheria vaccine, usually given in combination with tetanus and pertussis vaccines (DTP), has drastically reduced the number of cases globally.

In countries with low vaccination coverage, including Pakistan, the disease has lingered, especially in areas where routine immunization programs are weak. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), incomplete vaccination schedules and delays in receiving booster doses can lead to a resurgence of diphtheria, which can become fatal if not treated promptly.

The recent resurgence in Karachi mirrors similar outbreaks seen in under-immunized populations worldwide. A lack of sufficient Diphtheria Anti-Toxin (DAT) complicates treatment, as antitoxin neutralises the toxins produced by the bacteria. Without it, even vaccinated individuals can succumb to severe disease, especially in areas where access to medical care is limited.

In Pakistan, routine immunisation efforts have been hampered by political instability, poor healthcare infrastructure, and vaccine hesitancy in certain communities. This has allowed diphtheria and other preventable diseases to persist, despite global efforts to control and eradicate them. Health authorities are now under pressure to investigate the root causes of this outbreak, bolster vaccination efforts, and ensure an adequate supply of antitoxin to treat those already infected.

This situation highlights the need for urgent public health interventions, including community engagement, strengthening of immunization campaigns, and better preparedness in dealing with outbreaks.