JUI-F hints at supporting constitutional tweaks sans 'controversial contents'

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference. — Radio Pakistan

Apparently softening his stance on the proposed constitutional package, seasoned politician Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that they would support the government if their proposals are made part of the constitutional amendments.

While interacting with journalists in Islamabad, the JUI-F chief said: "We can agree on a very suitable draft if our proposals are accepted [by the government].”

The constitutional package, among other things, aims to set up a federal constitutional court and fix the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for three years.

The government had attempted to present the bill to amend the Constitution last month, but its allies as well as members from the opposition benches vehemently opposed the proposal, forcing the administration to begin a consultation process.



Following a meeting of the Special Committee of Parliament today, Fazl said: “We are trying to remove the 'controversial contents' from the draft.”

He said that people have rejected the concept of the government’s draft of the constitutional amendments.

People are hailing the JUI-F’s stance over the contentious constitutional amendments, Fazl stated, adding: “If parliament is representative of the people then it should not ignore their wishes.”

Responding to a question, Fazl said that JUI-F and PPP would move forward towards a consensus draft, adding that the government should also take other allies into confidence over the matter.

Terming the government’s amendments to the Constitution “unacceptable”, Fazl said his party would be in a position to vote in favour of the constitutional package if the government accepted the party's suggestions regarding the contentious legislation.

After reaching a consensus with the PPP, the JUI-F would share the draft with PTI and the Bilawal-led party would share it with the government, he added.

To another query, the JUI-F chief stressed the need for restoring the 18th Amendment and abolishing the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, saying doing so would increase the parliament's role in the judicial appointments.

The JUI-F leader was of the view that all the political forces should be brought on the same page over the draft.

“If we had to vote [in favour of the amendments], we would have voted,” Fazl said, adding that his party did not support the draft because it was unacceptable for them.

To a question about the timeframe of the passage of the constitutional package, the JUI-F leader said: “We took 9 months for the 18th Amendment. At least 9 days would be required to decide the matter.”

To another question, the JUI-F chief also opposed politicising the superior court judges for vested interests.

When asked if he is in favour of establishing separate court for hearing constitutional matters, Fazl said a constitutional court and bench could be substitute for each other.

Talking about the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting — scheduled for October Oct 15 -16 — the JUI-F leader said that they would warmly welcome all the participants of the meeting.

“We are making efforts that the moot should be held in a peaceful environment,” he said that staging protests on the eve would be “inappropriate”.