Rain with windstorm lashes parts of Karachi

A representational image showing raindrops on a car window. — Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Some parts of Karachi received rainfall coupled with strong winds on the second consecutive day, bringing relief to citizens amid hot and humid weather.



Heavy showers with strong winds hit Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area, whereas, downpours also lash areas near Sharea Faisal and Karsaz which caused trouble for commuters due to overflowing of drains and traffic jams.

Traffic jam was also witnessed at Sharea Faisal as rainwater submerged both tracks of the arterial road from Drigh Road to Karsaz.

Additionally, at least four persons sustained injuries after two buses collided near Drigh Road Railway Station, which further affected the flow of traffic at Sharea Faisal, according to police.

The fresh spell of isolated rains was already predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) which also forecast earlier today that it will not bring down the provincial capital’s soaring temperature.

Mercury in the port city may reach up to 40°C and won't be impacted by the possibility of rain, PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

The residents of Karachi, a day earlier, got some respite from the sweltering heat after brief showers accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms hit some parts of the port city, turning the weather pleasant.