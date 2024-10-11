Govt, opposition sit down to discuss contentious constitutional package

Members of political parties and federal ministers attend the fifth in-camera session of the Special Committee of Parliament in this still taken from a video. — Geo News/YouTube

ISLAMABAD: After days of deadlock, mainstream political parties, including the opposition, on Friday sit together to discuss the contentious constitutional package.



Major political parties, including the opposition decided to move towards reaching a consensus and bring about a "joint draft" later on for amending the Constitution, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

The constitutional package, among other things, aims to set up a federal constitutional court and fix the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for three years.

The government had aimed to present the bill to amend the Constitution last month, but its allies as well as members from the opposition benches vehemently opposed the proposal, forcing the administration to begin a consultation process.

Fazl, while talking to journalists today, said that the government presented their draft for the constitutional amendments before his party for the first time.

The statement came after a meeting of the Special Committee of Parliament today to hold a discussion on the proposed constitutional amendments.

The fifth in-camera meeting was attended by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians and federal ministers.

The JUI-F top leader said that the PPP had also given suggestions, adding that the parties will begin consultations with the government in this regard.

He said that the JUI-F would hold consultations with the PPP separately.

Moreover, the party will also share its draft with the PTI as well to reach a consensus, the veteran politician added.

Fazl, however, declined to mention the time by which the constitutional matter will be resolved.

"Right now, we have just agreed to reach an agreement on the proposed constitutional amendments," the seasoned politico added .

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that many suggestions have been presented before the committee.

"At least the uncertainty, which had been created, has now come to an end," he added.

Commenting on the contents of the joint draft, the law minister said that the amendments suggest what should be the authority and formation of the judicial commission.

Moreover, the establishment of constitutional courts and judges' transfer has also been discussed.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that all the political parties expressed their opinion in the meeting.

PPP also presented its "draft" before the committee, while the government informed the committee about its consultation with the lawyers' bodies.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated his stance that he wants to present the 'joint draft' with the PPP," he said while referring to the JUI-F chief.

"I also repeated the same stance that all the political parties should be on board," he added.

Bilawal went on to say that the law minister expressed confidence about having the "complete numbers".

If the federal government wants to bring a "joint draft" despite having a two-thirds majority then it is for the best, he said.

However, he said that how long will the government wait for a joint draft to be finalised, with all the other tasks pending.

Bilawal said that he wants JUI-F to present its draft before the PPP as the latter has presented before the former.

Bilawal, the former foreign minister, further said that the ruling coalition decided that they would not bring the constitutional amendments before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

A report published by The News said that the PML-N and the PPP have made significant progress in their discussions, reaching a consensus on the draft of proposed constitutional amendments.

This breakthrough occurred during Thursday’s crucial meeting at the Punjab House between PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal.

Meanwhile, sources said that the PTI had not yet made any statement regarding today's meeting. They said that the Imran Khan-led party would make the "final statement" after meeting him in Adiala jail where he is currently prohibited.