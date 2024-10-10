Parts of Karachi witness rain, hailstorm amid hot weather

Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi turned pleasant after the parts of the city witnessed brief showers with strong dusty winds and hailstorm on Thursday.

Karachi was reeling under sweltering heat when dark clouds spread over different areas of the city and it started raining with some areas witnessing hailstorm.

The port city's areas that witnessed windy and rainy weather include Malir, North Karachi, Bufferzone, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Gulistan-e-Johar and Shah Faisal.

Steel Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Port Qasim also witnessed rain and winds while winds were blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in airport and its surrounding areas.



Meanwhile, the areas that witnessed hailstorm include Johar Block 1, Safoora and its surrounding places.

The highest rain was recorded at University Road at 30.5 mm while Jinnah Terminal recorded 1mm and Old Airport 6.2mm.

Following the rains, electricity supply was suspended in different areas including Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Scheme 33, North Karachi, Malir, Model Colony, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Ahsanabad after over 150 feeders were affected.

K-Electric said that the electricity will be temporarily shut down in some areas as a precautionary measure.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, clouds have formed due to heat which may affect other areas of Karachi for half an hour and may also affect the north and northeast areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier said that the weather of Karachi is likely to remain hot for the next four to five days.

The weather department has predicted that the temperature in the city is expected to to 38°C to 40°C in the coming days.