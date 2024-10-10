Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Falih (left centre) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir (right centre) in Rawalpindi on October 10, 2024. —ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Falih met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and discussed matters of mutual interest on Thursday in Rawalpindi, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The meeting, attended by a high-level Saudi government cum business delegation as well, particularly discussed initiatives to strengthen evergrowing brotherly bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors, the ISPR said.

The Saudi delegation headed by the investment minister arrived in Pakistan on October 9 for a three-day visit.

The military’s media wing said the COAS expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude for unflinching support of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for Pakistan.

"Manifestation of one of the largest business delegation’s visit to Pakistan reaffirms the enduring and fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)," he said.

Army Chief Munir underscored the deep respect and affection that the people of Pakistan held for Saudi Arabia, the ISPR added.

Furthermore, he assured the delegation of Pakistan’s full support and commitment and conveyed his optimism for the promising outcomes that would mutually benefit both nations.

Separately, the minister accompanied by the high-level delegation met President Asif Ali Zardari at the President House in Islamabad on Thursday.

On this occasion, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in key areas including economy, agriculture, mining and information technology.

Both the sides underlined the need to work together to build a prosperous and peaceful future for the region as well as for the Islamic world, according to a President House press release.

Welcoming the delegation, the president emphasised the longstanding and time-tested relationship between Pakistan and the KSA.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire to elevate the bilateral ties into a long-term strategic and economic partnership, underscoring that such collaboration would bring the two brotherly nations further closer.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's deep respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

He also praised the visionary leadership of Crown Prince Salman.

The president also highly commended the remarkable progress Saudi Arabia was making under Vision 2030 and expressed gratitude for the Kingdom’s continued support to Pakistan during challenging times.

“I am happy to witness the progress and prosperity of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Saudi minister Khalid said that Saudi Arabia recognised the strategic geographical significance of Pakistan and its potential for natural resources and renewable energy.

He informed that Saudi Arabia had planned to invest in the infrastructure and mining sectors of Pakistan and, in this regard, his delegation would sign 25 agreements in different sectors to boost economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The minister expressed the hope that the signing of the agreements would mark a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries. Both sides emphasised to increase collaboration in the areas of agriculture and information technology.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum Senator Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Interior Senator Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla. Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad Nawaf Saeed Al Malki was also present in the meeting.