Administration decorates Islamabad's streets as it gears up for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on October 9, 2024. — APP

RAWALPINDI: Officials said on Thursday that marriage halls, restaurants, and cafes in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be closed for five days.

The decision to close them from October 12 to 16 was made due to security measures being implemented ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, set to take place on October 15-16.



The meeting of the SCO, which comprises nine full members, including China, India, Iran and Russia, is scheduled to take place in Islamabad. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to arrive in the city prior to the meeting.

Police have also issued notices to traders and hotel owners, warning that any violations will result in penalties.

The government has already declared a three-day public holiday —October 14-16 — in the twin cities to ensure the smooth conduct of the SCO summit.

Pakistan became a member of SCO in June 2017. From 2005 to 2017, it enjoyed the status of SCO Observer State. Pakistan's association with SCO is relatively new, but its association with SCO Member States is longstanding, according to the Foreign Office.

In his capacity as the current chair of Council of Heads of Government (CHG), the second highest decision-making body of the SCO, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the upcoming CHG Meeting.

Meanwhile, Minister for External Affairs of India S Jaishankar will also participate in the summit, instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confirmed the Foreign Office.

However, no bilateral meetings are scheduled during his visit to the neighbouring nation.