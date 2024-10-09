Minor murdered after rape in Karachi's FB Area

A representational image shows a police tape at a crime scene. — AFP/File

KARACHI: In a distressing development, a three-year-old girl was raped and killed in the city's Federal B Area (FB Area), police officials told Geo News on Wednesday.

The police, while citing post-mortem report, have confirmed that the child was raped and was strangled to death.

The victim has been identified as Amna, daughter of Abdul Basit, recuse personnel said, as the law enforcers struggle to deal with the law and order situation in the megapolis.



Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Siddiqui said the child had left home after her brother and sister, who went to school in the morning.

"The girl was found dead at 7:30am at some distance from her house. As a dupatta was wrapped around her neck, it seems like she was strangled to death," the police official said.

Furthermore, the police have said that evidence has been collected from the crime scene and that the victim's family has been asked to file a case.

Siddiqui informed Geo News that the girl's father is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He also said that the alley in which Amna was found dead had no CCTV cameras, however, the investigation was underway.

The incident comes less than two months after a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered before being thrown in a garbage dump in Karachi's Saddar area in August.

The 12-year-old victim was found stashed in a gunny bag from the garbage dump near Lucky Star.

Chief Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, while citing the post-mortem report, had confirmed that the girl was subjected to "sexual abuse".

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the police gunned down five dacoits in Karachi's Manghopir area, while recovering weapons, motorcycles, and other equipment.

SSP West Tariq Mastoi said that the incident occurred as the police conducted a search operation as the law enforcers and dacoits exchanged fire.

"The locals of the area were fed up with the gang of dacoits. The operation was conducted with the help of locals," added the police.