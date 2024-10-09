Pakistan airlifts 71 nationals from Lebanon and Syria

An image of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane. — APP/File

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight transported 71 Pakistani nationals stranded in Lebanon from Damascus to Karachi during the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Foreign Office, the flight carried 67 Pakistanis repatriated from Lebanon, who had travelled by road to Damascus before being flown to Pakistan.

Additionally, four Pakistani citizens were evacuated from Syria on the same flight, the FO statement said.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that the security, transport and food arrangements were made by the Pakistan Embassy in Lebanon and Syria to ensure incident-free evacuation through Lebanon.

Upon their arrival, the evacuees were welcomed at the airport by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Sindh Industries Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring the safe return of Pakistanis from Lebanon, assuring that the remaining Pakistanis stranded in Lebanon would also be repatriated soon.

He also acknowledged the timely actions of the embassies in facilitating the swift return of the Pakistanis, expressing gratitude that 71 Pakistanis had safely returned from war-hit Lebanon.

Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, speaking at Karachi Airport, stressed that it was a challenging task, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs took full responsibility for ensuring the safe return of Pakistani nationals.

Dharejo also praised the role of the Sindh government in this effort.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to assist Pakistani nationals and their families in Lebanon, where they were left trapped due to the suspension of flight operations.