VIDEO: Fistfights break out in KP Assembly as PTI lawmaker, others run riot

PTI lawmaker Nek Muhammad fighting with PTI-P supporters in KP Assembly on October 8, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly witnessed a chaotic situation on Tuesday after a scuffle broke out between lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PTI-Parliamentarians (PTI-P).

The physical fight took place after PTI's Nek Muhammad and and PTI-P's Iqbal Wazir — both hailing from Waziristan — exchanged heated words following KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur's speech in the assembly.

The matter then escalated after which Nek engaged in a fight with Iqbal's supporters which involved fistfighting and kicking in the KP Assembly, leading the security personnel to take action against the lawmakers' supporters present inside the legislature.

Following the incident, the law enforcers took three supporters of PTI-P's Iqbal into custody while both the lawmakers were asked to leave the assembly.



Awami National Party's (ANP) Nisar Baz also recorded his protest in the assembly, saying the opposition does not get enough time to speak on the floor of the house.

"The chief minister was give time to speak. Why don't we get it? I will state my party's stance," said Baz, adding that "[their] decency should not be taken advantage of".

Earlier today, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur addressed the assembly session and voiced his loyalty to party founder Imran Khan and cursed the hypocrites.

“May Allah destroy them and their families who are disloyal to PTI, the party’s ideology and Imran Khan [...] Don’t buy their claims, they [the government] are afraid of your unity and passion,” he said.