Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addressing session of KP Assembly, Peshawar, October 8, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

PESHAWAR: As ambiguity still surrounds his "day-long disappearance", Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has threatened an onrush on the federal capital, this time for removal of Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Nasir Ali Rizvi.



“If the Islamabad IG is not removed, our next protest will be aimed at removing him,” he warned the federal government while addressing the members of the provincial assembly.

He also castigated the government over "unfair treatment" during protests and rallies across the country, saying that wherever his party holds a rally, they are treated like animals. “Even in Islamabad, we were forced to hold a rally at a distant location instead of Liaquat Bagh,” he added.

Responding to a strong backlash from friends and foes alike over his ‘day-long mysterious disappearance’ during the recent PTI's protest in Islamabad, Gandapur voiced his loyalty to party founder Imran Khan and cursed the hypocrites.



“May Allah destroy them and their families who are disloyal to PTI, the party’s ideology and Imran Khan [...] Don’t buy their claims, they [the government] are afraid of your unity and passion,” the chief executive said while addressing the members of the provincial assembly.

Referring to his the criticism over his mysterious disappearance by the PTI members, he said that he wouldn’t ask anyone, who according to him made false claims, to tender an apology “as they are my brothers”.

“I’m here for those who have reservations [...] But don’t become part of the conspiracy as the hypocrites are tricking you,” Gandapur said, urging the lawmakers and party workers to remain united and continue the struggle for the Constitution, independence of judiciary, and the release of incarcerated Imran Khan.

Gandapur’s whereabouts remain unknown for over 30 hours after PTI tried to stage a protest in Islamabad, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif insisting that the PTI leader was a swindler.

"I have been saying from day one that this man [Gandapur] was a swindler," said Asif, adding that the Khan-founded party's workers were themselves criticising the CM on social media.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the KP CM Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif categorically ruled out any deal between the provincial chief executive and institutions, maintaining that he was inside the KP House and never left the compound.

"Those who make deals are in power courtesy of Form 47," he said while referring to the incumbent government which the PTI has time again accused of coming to power via rigging and election result manipulation in the February 8 polls.

While clearing the air about the party's stance regarding ties with the key state institution, Gadapur cited Imran Khan and said the deposed premier has already clarified that the PTI has neither an anti-army agenda nor a quarrel with the military.

Detailing how he evaded arrest and reached the KP assembly, Gandapur said after reaching the federal capital, he went to the KP House to discuss the strategy related to the protest.

“Islamabad police and Rangers stormed the provincial government’s residence multiple times and tortured the party workers and even the policemen present there,” he claimed.

Furthermore, he said the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was the security in charge of KP House, was mistreated.

The chief minister further said that they were waiting at the KP House for instructions by Imran Khan. “I stayed at the provincial house for almost four hours and asked [party workers] to arrange a car,” he said, claiming that the law enforcers had destroyed all his convoy’s vehicles.

He said that he hit the motorway through M-Tag, a copy of the receipt he says was available with him. “Later, I reached the house of DPO [District Police Officer] Haripur and had breakfast,” he said, adding that then he arrived at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

The Imran Khan-founded party initiated a series of protests for the independence of the judiciary and the release of its founder Imran, who has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for more than a year.

